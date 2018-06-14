Twitter Users Vent After 2018 World Cup Opener and It's Hilarious

As Russia dominated the opening match against Saudi Arabia, kicking off a killer start of the 2018 World Cup, football fans across the globe took to the Web to vent, celebrate…and have a laugh!

As Russia dominated the opening match against Saudi Arabia, kicking off a killer start of the 2018 World Cup, football fans across the globe took to the Web to vent, celebrate…and have a laugh!

The first match of the World Cup proved to be not just a spectacular game, but a source for countless memes flooding Social media. Football fans have taken to Twitter to share their love for the beautiful game and have some fun with it.

READ MORE: Pop Legend Robbie Williams Flips Off Viewers During World Cup Opening Ceremony

The World Cup opener got fans of all ages riled up and cheering in front of their TVs.

Some Twitterians posted memes to hail the Russian team's fifth goal.

CSKA Moscow after watching his Golovin performance pic.twitter.com/u85O6GQJvB — #TransferSzn🇧🇷 (@LukeUnitedd) June 14, 2018

While some celebrated the unity…

​…some in the German team got somehow anxious…

​…others… well, stated the obvious…

Red Army 5 — 0 Clerical fascism #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/B3yBkYZuiG — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 14, 2018

Russian goalkeeper at the goalpost watching Saudi Arabia, a very boring opener of #FifaWorldCup2018 #WorldCup2018 #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/nY9DTd3ANH — Paulo Mtangazaji (@PauloMtangazaji) June 14, 2018

​And the even more obvious…well, for the Italians fans, at least…

When people ask why you watch the World Cup when your international team isn't playing… #WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCup #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/8re33a0Irh — Weslee of Locksley (@WesleeVanBiljon) June 14, 2018

Now some girls gotta pretend as if they love football #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/KmA7xHjFcs — Garvey (@iAmKingducer) June 14, 2018

​Some got frustrated at their local providers:

​And then there were those who just threw back. Way back.