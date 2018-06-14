They're Only UK Team In World Cup But Twitter is Alive With ‘Anyone But England'

It seems that many Scots, Welsh and Irish fans have a deep loathing for England but there are also some English fans who do not want the national team to do well, for a variety of reasons.
The hashtag #Anyonebutengland is trending on Thursday, June 14.
Anyone but England pic.twitter.com/TZz7LoZZlZ— Bobjan🏴 (@Bobjan22) 9 June 2018
Safe to say my mum doesn’t want England to win the World Cup, she’s went and bought all of England’s group stage opponents flags 😂😂 🏴 #AnyoneButEngland pic.twitter.com/xX0qNNoz2M— Wiff. (@JordanWiffin97) 7 June 2018
Looks like the good people of Wishy have nailed their #WorldCupRussia2018 colours to the mast #anyonebutEngland pic.twitter.com/PSvH4HvQAw— Fergus McCann (@BunnetMcCann) 7 June 2018
Just for the record…it's anybody but England for me…..🤣— Gazzzzaaaa 🔴🏴 (@SwanyThaRed) 9 June 2018
I had little if no reason to cheer on the mighty Engerlish in Russia.— The Answer's Yes (2) (@rabacrabbit) 13 June 2018
The events ofvl the last few days mean their is no chance.#AnybodyButEngland
Not being racist but the government in Westminster is predominantly English and they won't give me my country back. I dare say Wales
Just as the World Cup is starting today, I want to make one thing clear…#anyonebutEngland— ScotNat (@ScotNat93) 14 June 2018
