They're Only UK Team In World Cup But Twitter is Alive With ‘Anyone But England'

The World Cup has kicked off in Russia, with the hosts playing Saudi Arabia. England's first game is on Monday against Tunisia but already there is a social media campaign to support anyone but the English.

It seems that many Scots, Welsh and Irish fans have a deep loathing for England but there are also some English fans who do not want the national team to do well, for a variety of reasons.

The hashtag #Anyonebutengland is trending on Thursday, June 14.

Safe to say my mum doesn’t want England to win the World Cup, she’s went and bought all of England’s group stage opponents flags 😂😂 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #AnyoneButEngland pic.twitter.com/xX0qNNoz2M — Wiff. (@JordanWiffin97) 7 June 2018

Looks like the good people of Wishy have nailed their #WorldCupRussia2018 colours to the mast #anyonebutEngland pic.twitter.com/PSvH4HvQAw — Fergus McCann (@BunnetMcCann) 7 June 2018

Just for the record…it's anybody but England for me…..🤣 — Gazzzzaaaa 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SwanyThaRed) 9 June 2018

I had little if no reason to cheer on the mighty Engerlish in Russia.

The events ofvl the last few days mean their is no chance.#AnybodyButEngland

Not being racist but the government in Westminster is predominantly English and they won't give me my country back. I dare say Wales — The Answer's Yes (2) (@rabacrabbit) 13 June 2018