Diehard Fan Arrives in Moscow From Germany on Tractor to Watch FIFA World Cup

Instead of traveling by train, plane or car, some people prefer to travel in a more epic way when visiting the FIFA World Cup opening in Moscow. With the quality of German vehicles in mind, Hubert Wirth opted for his trusty tractor.

Hubert Wirth, a 70-year-old German man, has arrived in Moscow from his hometown of Pforzheim near Stuttgart after a month-long trip on a vintage tractor, just to visit the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Wirth is a former Mercedes mechanic and an experienced tractor driver, who has traveled a lot in his modified 1936 Lanz Bulldog tractor, which to him is both a tiny house and at the same time a solid vehicle. The tractor is decorated with World Cup symbols and a sign that reads "Hallo, Moskau! (Hello, Moscow)".

The German fan and his badger-dog Hexe had to travel 2,500 km (1,550 miles), crossing Poland and Belarus — and did so without a hitch.

Now he can explore Moscow while he waits for the first game of the German team against Mexico, which will take place on June 17 in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Germany has been drawn in Group F, along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.