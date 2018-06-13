Manchester United's Mourinho Predicts Ronaldo to Play Against Messi

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in an exclusive interview with RT on Wednesday predicted a clash between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

"Extra-time, penalties, 11 players, they take a penalty, there is only one more penalty, and that last penalty, one takes Messi, another one takes Ronaldo, and I leave to your imagination," Mourinho said.

However, Lionel Messi, who plays for FC Barcelona has been in a bad form as the striker has scored only four goals in the nine games in which he has played.The star footballer has also failed to score in his last three games making him a big problem for Argentina.

