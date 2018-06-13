German Team Holds Training Session in Russia Ahead of FIFA World Cup (VIDEO)

The German national football team is holding their training session after arriving in Russia for the FIFA World Cup.

The reigning World Cup champions are training at CSKA Moscow's base in Vatutinki just outside Moscow during the tournament. All 23 players named in the country’s squad are taking part in the practice.

Germany have been drawn in Group F and will play Mexico at Moscow's Luzhniki arena on Sunday, before taking on Sweden in Sochi on June 23 and South Korea in Kazan on June 27.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.