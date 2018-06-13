UK Bans Over 1,200 Hooligans From Attending FIFA World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Football Banning Orders Authority, which operates under the UK Home Office, banned over 1,200 Britons with a record of football-related disorder from attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup which will officially kick off in Russia on Thursday, the UK Home Office said in a press release on Wednesday.

Football banning orders were introduced in the United Kingdom in 2000, which, according to the government, has helped to reduce the number of football-related detentions to record low levels.

"The Football Banning Orders Authority (FBOA) – part of the Home Office – ordered 1,312 banned individuals who hold a passport to surrender it to police on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 June. The latest figures released today (Wednesday 13 June) show that forces in England and Wales have accounted for 1,254 passports," the press release said.

​According to the press release, the police will hold the passports of the troublemakers until the FIFA World Cup final on July 15 and will continue to carry out coercive measures against those who have hot-handed over their passports to the police throughout the entire sporting event.

​From June 14 to July 15, Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, with the matches set to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.