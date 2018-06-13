UK Singer Williams Urges Russian Fans to 'Pray for a Miracle' Ahead of World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK pop singer Robbie Williams said Wednesday that Russian football fans should "pray for a miracle" at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"Pray for a miracle… That's exactly what English fans do and what I will be doing," Williams told journalists.

The World Cup kicks off in Moscow on Thursday, with Williams set to perform with Russian opera singer Aida Garifullina at the opening ceremony held before the first match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

"I'm gonna go home and have the best seat in the house," Williams said when asked about his plans after the ceremony.

Previously, Vienna State Opera soloist Garifullina stated that she never thought she would be a part of such a huge football event happening in her own country.

The World Cup will be held in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.