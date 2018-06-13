All FIFA World Cup Security Systems Ready - LOC Chairman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Arkady Dvorkovich, said on Wednesday that all the World Cup security systems were ready.

"All the security systems are ready. A special mode will be on tomorrow, but many systems have already been switched on. Our monitoring has not revealed any major problems," Dvorkovich told journalists.

In his turn, CEO of the Local Organizing Committee Alexey Sorokin stated that security would be ensured at more than 170 tournament venues.

"Safety and security have also been our priority. We are fully compliant with the guarantee of the Russian government given at the bid stage and we have in place a very robust security concept… We'll be organizing security at more than 170 tournament venues," Sorokin said during the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow.

He added that fans arriving in Russia for the World Cup could benefit from visa-free entry and free transport between and within the host cities.

"We have additional incentives for our fans, visa-free entry is already in effect and all ticket holders having proper Fan ID are able to enter our country visa-free… Over a million Fan IDs have already been issued to the fans. We also offer free railroad transportation to all ticket holders and of course free public transportation inside the host cities is available on match days," Sorokin said.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in 11 cities across Russia from June 14 to July 15.