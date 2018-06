The English national team is set to face off against the squad from Tunisia in a match to be held in the Russian city of Volgograd on June 24.

On Wednesday, the English squad is holding a public training session in St. Petersburg, a day before the 2018 FIFA World Cup opens.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018, with a total of 64 matches set to be played in 12 venues located in 11 cities across the country.

