Brazil Midfielder Fred Misses Group Training Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Reports

MOSCOW, June 12 (Sputnik) - Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred, who is still recovering from an injury, missed Tuesday's group training session at the team's base camp in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in southern Russia, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

The training session was attended by Brazilian fans, who have traveled all the way to Russia to support their team, and by students of local children's sports schools. Fans twice invaded the pitch during the session but were thwarted by security guards at the training ground.

However, according to the Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred, who is still recovering from an injury, missed the training session. Fred, who sustained an ankle injury during the team's training on Thursday and has been training individually ever since was the only player to miss the session.

© AP Photo / Lynne Sladky Brazil Striker Neymar Happy to Be Back on Pitch, 80% Ready for FIFA World Cup

The newspaper added that the 25-year-old, who has been capped for Brazil eight times, had received physiotherapy and trained separately from the rest of the squad on a field close to the hotel, where the players are staying.

READ MORE: Every World Cup Team Vying to Topple Reigning Champs Germany — Joachim Low

Brazil is the only national team to have lifted the World Cup trophy five times and will play Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E at this summer's tournament, which is set to be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.