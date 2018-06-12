Brazil Midfielder Fred Misses Group Training Ahead of FIFA World Cup - Reports

The training session was attended by Brazilian fans, who have traveled all the way to Russia to support their team, and by students of local children's sports schools. Fans twice invaded the pitch during the session but were thwarted by security guards at the training ground.
However, according to the Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred, who is still recovering from an injury, missed the training session. Fred, who sustained an ankle injury during the team's training on Thursday and has been training individually ever since was the only player to miss the session.
READ MORE: Every World Cup Team Vying to Topple Reigning Champs Germany — Joachim Low
Brazil is the only national team to have lifted the World Cup trophy five times and will play Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E at this summer's tournament, which is set to be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.
All comments
Show new comments (0)