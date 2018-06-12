Nigeria Arrive in Russia Ahead of FIFA World Cup

"Super Eagles land in [the North Caucasian city] Essentuki," a FIFA correspondent covering Nigeria during the tournament wrote on Twitter.
The team will be training at the Yessentuki Arena, with the first practice set to take place at 4:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT).
The World Cup will take place in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15. Nigeria is set to face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.
Essentuki welcome #SuperEagles in style #WorldCup #NGA pic.twitter.com/iviwJIfSch— Samm Audu, FIFA (@FIFAWorldCupNGA) 11 июня 2018 г.
