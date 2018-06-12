Nigeria Arrive in Russia Ahead of FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nigerian national football team, nicknamed the "Super Eagles," arrived in Russia early on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

"Super Eagles land in [the North Caucasian city] Essentuki," a FIFA correspondent covering Nigeria during the tournament wrote on Twitter.

The team will be training at the Yessentuki Arena, with the first practice set to take place at 4:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

The World Cup will take place in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15. Nigeria is set to face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.

