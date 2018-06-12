Belgium Pummels Costa Rica 4-1 in Pre-World Cup Friendly

Costa Rica midfielder Bryan Ruiz opened the scoring in the 24th minute, but Belgium forward Dries Mertens leveled the score just seven minutes later. His teammate Michy Batshuayi scored a goal for the team in the 64th minute, while another Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku, scored a brace in the 42nd and 50th minute.
Both teams are preparing for this week's World Cup in Russia.
READ MORE: Every World Cup Team Vying to Topple Reigning Champs Germany — Joachim Low
Costa Rica will play Serbia, Brazil, and Switzerland in Group E; while Belgium was drawn to Group G, along with Panama, Tunisia and England.
All comments
Show new comments (0)