Belgium Pummels Costa Rica 4-1 in Pre-World Cup Friendly

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Costa Rica suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium in a friendly match at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Monday, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Costa Rica midfielder Bryan Ruiz opened the scoring in the 24th minute, but Belgium forward Dries Mertens leveled the score just seven minutes later. His teammate Michy Batshuayi scored a goal for the team in the 64th minute, while another Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku, scored a brace in the 42nd and 50th minute.

Both teams are preparing for this week's World Cup in Russia.

Costa Rica will play Serbia, Brazil, and Switzerland in Group E; while Belgium was drawn to Group G, along with Panama, Tunisia and England.