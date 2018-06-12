France Midfielder Says 'Amazing Reception' in Russia Before 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French national football team midfielder Paul Pogba said late on Sunday that the reception in Russia, host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was "amazing."

“Amazing Russia reception yesterday. Morning with FIFA activities, now off to first train in Russia,” Pogba posted on Twitter.

The French national team arrived in Moscow on Sunday and will be based in the town of Istra, just outside the Russian capital, during the tournament.

Previously, Atletico Madrid and French national team forward Antoine Griezmann had said that there would be no easy games for France in the upcoming World Cup. French President Emmanuel Macron, however, said that he believed in the French national football team and hoped that he would be able to come to Russia to support the players.

The 1998 World Cup winners were drawn in Group C and will face Australia in Kazan on June 16, Peru in Yekaterinburg on June 21 and Denmark in Moscow on June 26.