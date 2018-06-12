Every World Cup Team Trying to Win Away Germany's Champion Title - Joachim Low

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany head coach Joachim Low said Monday that every team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is trying to take away their current Champions title which they won in Brazil four years ago.

"The other teams have improved since 2014. France is better, Spain is better, Brazil and Argentina too. When you're world champions, Confederations Cup winners and number one in the FIFA rankings for three or four years, then you're being hunted down. Every team will want to topple the title holders," Low said as quoted by the German Football Association official website.

The head coach added that factors such as luck, staying injury-free and focusing on every game are important to win the World Cup.

Russia's first-ever World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 in 11 host cities across the country.

Defending champions Germany will face Mexico at the 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 17, Sweden in Sochi on June 23 and South Korea in Kazan on June 27.