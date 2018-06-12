Zidane Says He ‘Does Not Think’ About Training France - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former manager of FC Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane said, as quoted by L’Equipe citing French TV-channel TF1, that he currently “did not even think” about heading the French national football team.

"The most important thing is to support the French national [football] team at the [2018 FIFA] World Cup. I don't even think about heading the national team yet. I took a break to get some rest and come around. I'll support France [during the World Cup]. We want the team to win the second world champions title," Zidane stated.

The famous football player announced his resignation as Real Madrid manager after two years at the helm and winning the Champions League three times in a row.

READ MORE: No Easy Matches for French National Team at 2018 FIFA World Cup — Griezmann

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday.

The 1998 World Cup winners were drawn in Group C and will face Australia in Kazan on June 16, Peru in Yekaterinburg on June 21 and Denmark in Moscow on June 26.