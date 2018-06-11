Neymar Scores Second Goal in a Week as Ronaldo Trains in Russia

The Brazilian football star scored a stunning goal in Vienna in a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Austria just days ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Neymar, who had a serious foot surgery three months ago, was in recovery till recent weeks and the last two goals scored by the player have confirmed his return to good shape.

The Brazilian national team is due to arrive in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi in the early hours of Monday, ahead of their opening game against Switzerland on June 17.

​Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is already in Russia, has trained with European champions Portugal and Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah has touched down in Russia.

Neymar’s recent goal was his 55th for his national team, making him in line with the top most scorers of all time — only Pele and Ronaldo have scored more goals for Brazil.

Brazil coach Tite has said that he felt "extremely proud" of his team, although he said they could be more clinical.

"I don't know Neymar's limits," he said. "His technical and creative capacity is impressive. When we get him in the last third of the field he is lethal."

The World Cup will be held in a total of 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.