Russia Defender Fernandes Says No Regrets About Leaving Brazilian National Team

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia's Brazilian-born defender Mario Fernandes said on Monday that he did not regret leaving the Brazilian national team despite the fact that Brazil is now having problems with the defense due to defender Dani Alves's injury.

"I don't regret anything. Dani Alves is a great player but there are other excellent footballers in the Brazilian national team," Fernandes told journalists.

The player added that Brazil, who have lifted the World Cup trophy a record five times, was among the favorites at this summer's tournament but they faced tough competition.

© Photo : Alexei Danichev Russia Holds Full-Squad Training Session Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Fernandes was capped once for Brazil before becoming a Russian citizen and has subsequently made five international appearances for his new country since 2017, including a 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of Austria on May 30 and a 1-1 draw against Turkey in the team's final warm-up friendly on June 5.

Russia will host its first-ever World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with the hosts set to face Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Uruguay in Group A.