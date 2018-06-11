Mexico House in Russia to Help 'Build Bridges' Between Countries - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Mexico House, which is set to open in Moscow for the FIFA World Cup on Friday, will help "build bridges" between the two nations, Mexican Ambassador to Russia Norma Pensado Moreno said on Monday.

"The relations between Mexico and Russia have always been good. It's important to resume positive relations. The Mexico House in Moscow is an opportunity to show the Mexican culture so that Russian people learn more about Mexico, about the country's culture, and to build bridges between our cultures. We believe in bridges, not in war," the ambassador said.

She added that the World Cup would show Mexican fans how great Russia is and they would continue visiting the country as tourists after the tournament. The Mexico House will be located at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition center, situated next to Red Square in the center of the Russian capital.

The ambassador also stated, that from 35,000 to 45,000 Mexican supporters are expected to travel to Russia for the event.

"The FIFA World Cup gets underway in three days. From 35,000 to 45,000 fans are set to arrive in Russia from Mexico, you'll see a green wave, [there will be] lots of fans," Moreno told journalists.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich FIFA Fan Fest Kicks Off in Moscow

The Mexican Foreign Ministry plans to deploy four mobile consulates in the Russian cities of Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg and Samara during the tournament in order to provide assistance to the Mexican fans.

Mexico's first match at the World Cup will be against reigning champions Germany in Moscow on June 17. The team will also face Sweden and South Korea in their other two Group F matches.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums across 11 cities from June 14 to July 15.