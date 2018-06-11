Regional Press Centers to Open in 10 Russian Cities Ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Moscow City Press Center opened for journalists on June 5.
"Every city will see events with heads of the regions, representatives of tourism industry, athletes, cultural and art stars," head of the Sputnik International Information Agency's press center Olga Koleva said.
READ MORE: Over 86% of Free Train Tickets to FIFA Group-Stage Games Booked — Official
Russia will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with the games set to be held in a total of 11 cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don and Yekaterinburg.
All comments
Show new comments (0)