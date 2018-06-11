Regional Press Centers to Open in 10 Russian Cities Ahead of FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Regional multimedia press centers in 10 Russian cities that will host matches of this summer's FIFA World Cup will open for accredited Russian and foreign media.

The Moscow City Press Center opened for journalists on June 5.

"Every city will see events with heads of the regions, representatives of tourism industry, athletes, cultural and art stars," head of the Sputnik International Information Agency's press center Olga Koleva said.

Over 9,000 journalists from around the world have already applied for accreditation enabling them to work at the press centers, which will be operated by Rossiya Segodnya.

Russia will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with the games set to be held in a total of 11 cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don and Yekaterinburg.