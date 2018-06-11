Portugal Midfielder Fernandes Says Ronaldo Fully Focused on FIFA World Cup

RAMENSKOE (Sputnik) - Lokomotiv Moscow and Portugal midfielder Manuel Fernandes has said that Portugal's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is fully focused on helping his team perform well at the FIFA World Cup in Russia despite the uncertainty of his club future.

"I don't have any negative comments on this matter. He is focused on playing for the Portuguese national team at the World Cup and he will help us pursue our ambition," Fernandes said when asked if Ronaldo's decision to leave his club could affect his performance for his country.

Ronaldo, who is set to captain Portugal at the World Cup, has scored 81 goals in 150 matches for the national team.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov Russian Team Training at Full Strength Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Earlier in June, international sports media reported that Ronaldo, who is both Portugal's most capped player and all-time leading goalscorer, wants to leave Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer after nine seasons at the club.

Russian Fans' Support

The Portuguese national football team will rely on the support of Russian fans during this summer's FIFA World Cup, Lokomotiv Moscow and Portugal midfielder Manuel Fernandes said.

"We are hoping for the support of the Russian people," Fernandes told reporters in Russian, speaking about Portugal's upcoming game against Spain.

Portugal, who arrived in Russia on June 9, will be based in the town of Ramenskoe, outside Moscow, during the World Cup.

Spain Among Favorites to Win 2018 FIFA World Cup

The Spanish national football team is one of the favorites to win this summer's FIFA World Cup, Lokomotiv Moscow and Portugal midfielder Manuel Fernandes said Monday.

"We have a very tough group, all the teams proved themselves well at the group stage. We are set to play Spain, who is one of the favorites to claim the title. Of course we want to play well and win every match in our group, but our main task is to reach the next stage," Fernandes told reporters.

READ MORE: International Broadcast Center Opens in Moscow Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Reigning European champions Portugal will take on 2010 World Cup winners Spain in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday. The two teams will also play Morocco and Iran in their remaining Group B matches.

Russia will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with the games set to be held at 12 arenas in 11 cities.