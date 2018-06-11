Russia Hold Full-Squad Training Session Ahead of FIFA World Cup

NOVOGORSK (Sputnik) - The Russian national football team held a full-squad training session three days before the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Moscow on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Stanislav Cherchesov's men are currently preparing for their first "home" World Cup at their base camp in Novogrosk, just outside Moscow.

The trainer's side was at full strength with defender Yuri Zhirkov joining the main group after having recovered from a minor foot injury.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov Russian Team Training at Full Strength Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

The hosts will face Saudi Arabia at Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday, before also taking on Egypt and Uruguay in their other two Group A matches.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.