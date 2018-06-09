Colombia Defender Fabra to Miss World Cup Due to Knee Injury

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Boca Juniors and Colombia defender Frank Fabra will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia due to a knee injury, the Colombian Football Federation said in a statement published on the official website on Saturday.

Fabra was included in Colombia's World Cup squad on June 4 but ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the training and will now have to sit out the tournament.

Colombia's coaching staff will soon name Fabra's replacement.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities. Colombia will face Senegal, Japan and Poland in Group H.