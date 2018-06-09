Striker Salah Hopes to Play in Egypt's First Match of World Cup Against Uruguay

MOSCOW, June 9 (Sputnik) - Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah said Saturday that he hopes to be fit in time to play in his country’s first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay on June 15.

"I don't know. Maybe [the fall with Sergio Ramos] was a regular play. Now I'm better. I hope to play the first game against Uruguay, but that will depend on how I feel when it approaches," Salah said as quoted by the Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Liverpool star damaged ligaments in his shoulder during the first half of their UEFA Champions League final 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev following a challenge by Real's captain Ramos.

The Egyptian Football Association said in late May that Salah would recover from the injury within three weeks and would be fit for the World Cup but could miss Egypt's first match against Uruguay.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with the fixtures set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.

The host nation and Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, have been drawn to Group A.