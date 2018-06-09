Fan ID Support Centers Open at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Ahead of World Cup

MOSCOW, June 9 (Sputnik) - Support centers tasked with helping international visitors pass through customs using their Fan IDs have begun operating at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the airport's press service said on Saturday.

"Fan ID holders arriving at Sheremetyevo [International Airport] will be able to receive the necessary help with entering Russian territory at the support centers. These centers are located at the international arrivals areas before the customs — on the 4th floor at Terminal D, the 1st floor at Terminal E, and the 1st floor of the right and left wings of Terminal F," the statement read.

A Fan ID grants its holder visa-free entry into Russia during the World Cup, with fans being able to enter the country 10 days before the first match and stay for up to 10 days after the last game.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don and Yekaterinburg.