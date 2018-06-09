Fan ID Support Centers Open at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Ahead of World Cup

"Fan ID holders arriving at Sheremetyevo [International Airport] will be able to receive the necessary help with entering Russian territory at the support centers. These centers are located at the international arrivals areas before the customs — on the 4th floor at Terminal D, the 1st floor at Terminal E, and the 1st floor of the right and left wings of Terminal F," the statement read.
Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don and Yekaterinburg.
