Russian Legislators Defeat Germans 5-3 in Pre-World Cup Football Match

MOSCOW, June 9 (Sputnik) - Russian State Duma lawmakers beat Germany's Bundestag football club's team 5-3 in a friendly match on Friday ahead of next week's FIFA World Cup, the Russian lower house's press service said Saturday.

According to the press service, the friendly between Russian and German officials was initiated by the Bundestag and was aimed at improving the relationship between the two countries.

Russian Lower House Deputy Vladimir Plotnikov, who has played against the German parliament's football team four times, said that Russia had always won these matches.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15, with the hosts facing Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.