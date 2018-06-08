Iran Beat Lithuania 1-0 in Final World Cup Warm-Up Match

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran beat Lithuania 1-0 in their final warm-up encounter before the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Iran striker Karim Ansarifard broke the deadlock in the 88th minute, which secured victory for his team.

The friendly was held at the 45,000-seater Otkritie Arena, the home stadium of Spartak Moscow.

🇮🇷#TeamMelli defeat 🇱🇹#Lithuania 1-0 in a closed-door friendly. The game served as Iran's last friendly before they face-off against their first World Cup opponent, 🇲🇦#Morocco, next Friday.



The goal was scored by Karim Ansarifard. pic.twitter.com/dHGWsTUCAn — PersianFootball.com 🇮🇷 (@FootballPersian) 8 июня 2018 г.

The World Cup will get underway on June 14, with the matches set to take place in 11 cities across Russia.

Iran has been drawn in Group B along with 2010 World Cup winners Spain, reigning European champions Portugal and Morocco. Lithuania failed to qualify.