Russia to Open Fan Zone in UN Office at Geneva for FIFA World Cup Period - Envoy

"In just a week literally the main sport event of this year the 21st World Cup is scheduled to take place in Russia. All of the stadiums, airports, hotels and infrastructure are ready and waiting to receive the football fans. I would like to use this opportunity to inform you that the Russian mission with the support of other countries will organize the live broadcast of all the football matches in the Palais des Nations," Gatilov said delivering a speech during a diplomatic reception.
From June 14 to July 15, Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, with the matches set to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.
