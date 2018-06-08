VIDEO for Official 2018 FIFA World Cup Song Released

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US singer Nicky Jam posted the video for "Live It Up,” the 2018 FIFA World Cup official song, on his YouTube channel on Friday.

The video features views of Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, goal celebrations from the previous World Cups and the fans of the participating national teams. Former Brazil star Ronaldinho also appears in the video.

The video gained over 70,000 views in less than an hour since its release.

"Live It Up," produced by US DJ and songwriter Diplo, was recorded by Nicky Jam in collaboration with US movie and rap star Will Smith and Albanian singer Era Istrefi.

The trio will perform the song minutes before the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, which will be held at the 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

Russia's first-ever World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 arenas in 11 cities across the country. Teams will play in Moscow, Kaliningrad, Saint Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.