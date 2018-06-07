Almost 75% of Population See Russia as Successful Venue for World Cup – Poll

According to the poll, the Serbs are the most optimistic (95 percent), followed by the Chinese and the Indians (90 and 86 percent, respectively).
There were only two countries where the majority of the public did not think Russia would be a successful host nation for the World Cup. These were the United Kingdom (41 percent) and Poland (45 percent).
The poll was conducted from April 20 to May 4 among over 12,000 respondents aged 16 to 64 and living in a total of 27 countries.
