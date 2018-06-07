UK, Russian Interior Ministries Sign Memorandum Ahead of FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Home Office has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Interior Ministry on cooperation of the country's police forces during the FIFA World Cup, set to be held in Russia this summer, the UK Embassy in Moscow said Thursday.

"On behalf of the UK Home Office Ambassador Laurie Bristow has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Russian Ministry of Interior on police cooperation towards a safe and secure FIFA World Cup for the British fans," the UK embassy said via its official Twitter account.

In May, the United Kingdom’s Head of Football Policing Mark Roberts said that Russia was committed to hosting a safe World Cup.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with the matches set to be played at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country.

The English national football team will be playing at their sixth straight World Cup and will face Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G, while hosts Russia were drawn against Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.