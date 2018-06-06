Russian Federal Customs Service Issues Guide for 2018 FIFA World Cup Fans

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Customs Service has issued a tourist guide for fans planning to visit Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the institution said Wednesday.

"The employees of the Federal Customs Service will be among the first to meet our guests on the Russian territory. In order to make this meeting pleasant and as simple as possible, the Russian Federal Customs Service prepared and posted a tourist guide on its official website, in which the basic customs rules, restrictions and prohibitions on import and export of goods by individuals are explained," the service said.

According to the service, the first tourists and football fans have already arrived in Russia ahead of the tournament that will kick off on June 14.

The guide specifies what kind and amount of various goods the tourists could bring with them, entering or leaving Russia, and other small hints, which might help the numerous fans, planning to visit the country.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities across the country, Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, and Yekaterinburg.