MOSCOW (Sputnik) - World Cup hosts Russia were held to a 1-1 draw by Turkey in their final pre-World Cup friendly at the VEB Arena in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russia midfielder Aleksandr Samedov opened the scoring in the 35th minute, before Turkey midfielder Yunus Malli leveled the score in the 59th minute.

Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities, with the host nation facing Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.

Turkey failed to qualify for the tournament finishing fourth in their group during the World Cup qualifiers.

