FIFA Files Complaint Against Web Service Viagogo for Selling World Cup Tickets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA has filed a criminal complaint against Geneva-based online ticket marketplace Viagogo for selling tickets for the FIFA World Cup matches in Russia, world football's governing body said Tuesday.

"As part of its efforts to protect the fans and prevent unauthorized ticket resales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, FIFA filed a criminal complaint on 4 June 2018 based on a breach of the law on unfair competition against Viagogo AG," FIFA said in a statement.

READ MORE: Moscow Mayor Opens Capital's City Press Center Ahead of FIFA World Cup

FIFA also reminded that its official website was the only legitimate website where supporters could buy tickets for the World Cup matches.

"Tickets purchased via unauthorized distribution channels, including all tickets purchased through Viagogo AG, will be canceled once identified," FIFA added.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches are set to take place at 12 arenas in 11 cities across the country.