21:26 GMT +304 June 2018
Head coach of Real Jose Mourinho after the end of the return 1/8 UEFA Champions League 2011/12 match between football clubs Real (Spain, Madrid) and CSKA Moscow (Russia). (File)

WATCH Legendary Coach Jose Mourinho Speak Russian for Promo Video

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
Football coach Jose Mourinho, who has led the world's biggest football clubs and who has been named FIFA's "Coach of the Year," has joined Russian journalists for the World Cup in Russia and even learned to speak some Russian.

Mourinho has appeared in a promo video for the TV channel RT dedicated to the 2018 World Cup. For the video, the coach learned a phrase in Russian: “This is Russia, play with your soul”.

In addition to Jose Mourinho, a few Russians who are the pride of the country also took part in the video.

Among them were the ballet troupe of the Mikhailovsky Theater, the Russian national synchronized swimming team, chess grand master Sergey Karjakin, four-time freestyle football champion Igor Oleynik, gymnast Ekaterina Selezneva, hockey club HC Dynamo forward Vladimir Bryukvin and cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko were featured in the video.

Jose Mourinho is the head coach of the English club Manchester United. He was awarded the title of "Coach of the Year" by FIFA in 2010. 

Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho from Portugal embraces Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal after a Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match against CSKA Moscow's at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Wednesday, March 14, 2012
© AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza
Ronaldo Reportedly Sets His Heart on Reunion With Manchester United, Mourinho
The Portuguese Football Federation named him the best Portuguese coach of the century and UEFA included Mourinho in the list of the ten greatest coaches since the foundation of the organization in 1954. 

For almost a decade, from 2003 to 2012, Mourinho was winning at least one major football tournament each year.

The legendary coach will participate in RT’s special programs devoted to the 2018 World Cup, as well as share expert opinions and forecasts of the results of the tournament’s matches with the audience.

Russia will be hosting the FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Games will take place in a total of 11 cities, including Moscow, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg.

