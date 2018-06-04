Injured Star Striker Salah Named in Egypt’s Final Squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup

EFA said in late May that Salah would recover from the injury, sustained during Liverpool's 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in Kiev, within three weeks and would be fit to play at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Egypt's final 23-man squad includes:
Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary, Mohamed El Shennawy, Sherif Ekramy;
Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Elmohamady, Mahmoud Hamdi, Omar Gaber;
Forwards: Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place between June 14 and July 15. Egypt will face hosts Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group A. Their first match will be against Uruguay on June 15.
