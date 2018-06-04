Injured Defender Kompany Named in Belgium's Final FIFA World Cup Squad (VIDEO)

"Vincent Kompany is a true leader. He performed in a fantastic manner when he was on the pitch. His leadership is essential for us," Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez was quoted as saying by the team's Twitter.
Martinez added that another seven or eight days were needed to determine how serious the 32-year-old's injury was and that he would be able to replace the 77-cap player until 24 hours before Belgium's first World Cup match against Panama on June 18.
Belgium's final squad includes:
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels;
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen;
Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Adnan Januzaj, Dries Mertens, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel;
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Romelu Lukaku.
Defender Laurent Ciman was named as a stand-by player.
Belgium will face Panama, Tunisia and England in Group G at the FIFA World Cup that will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.
