Ex-Russia Midfielder Tikhonov Predicts Bright Future For Chalov, Tashayev

KALININGRAD (Sputnik) - Krylia Sovetov Samara head coach and former Russia midfielder Andrey Tikhonov said that CSKA Moscow forward Fedor Chalov and Dynamo Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Tashayev should not feel too despondent about not being picked for the World Cup as they will get the opportunity to play in major tournaments in the future.

"I have not seen the final squad yet. But if the head coach [Cherchesov] calls up certain people, it is his right [to do so], because he is the one responsible for the results. No Chalov or Tashayev? That means their time has yet to come," Tikhonov told journalists.

Earlier this day, the Russian Football Union announced the final 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup. Along with Chalov and Tashayev, defenders Roman Neustadter, Konstantin Rausch and goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanayev were not included.

Russia lost 1-0 to Austria in a friendly on May 30, while they also suffered defeats to Brazil and France in the run-up to the tournament.

"Russia failed to impress during the friendlies and this is why expectations are not great [ahead of the World Cup] and the public is worried. You know, the international tournament, new emotions… the stadiums will be full and will be supporting Russia. I think the players will improve," Tikhonov told journalists.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will be played at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country. Russia will face Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.