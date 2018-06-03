Forward Bendtner Left Out of Denmark 2018 World Cup Squad

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - 30-year-old forward Niklas Bendtner has been left out of Denmark's 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Danish Football Association said.

Rosenborg forward who has been capped 81 time scoring 30 goals for the national team picked up a groin injury last month.

Denmark's 23-man World Cup squad includes:

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Jonas Lossl

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Jonas Knudsen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Mathias Jorgensen, Jannik Vestergaard.

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone, Lukas Lerager, Michael Krohn-Dehli, Thomas Delaney, William Kvist.

Forwards: Andreas Cornelius, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite, Nicolai Jorgensen, Pione Sisto, Viktor Fischer, Yussuf Poulsen.

Russia's first-ever World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country.

Denmark will face France, Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.