Germany Goalkeeper Neuer Cleared For 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia - Bundesliga

"I can confirm that today, as planned, Manuel Neuer had a final medical check. From a medical point of view, he is all well," team's spokesperson Jens Grittner told journalists.
Neuer joined the team after his 8-month recovery for a friendly in Klagenfurt on Saturday, resulting in his team losing 2-1 to Austria. The 32-year-old underwent an MRI scan the day after the match which confirmed that he is fit to travel to Russia for this summer's tournament.
Neuer, who has been Germany's main goalkeeper for more than eight years and was named in Joachim Low's preliminary World Cup squad this year, was out since September 2017 due to the foot fracture.
Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 arenas in 11 cities across the country.
Germany will face Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea in Group F.
