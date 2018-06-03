Register
16:41 GMT +304 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Football. 2014 World Cup. Brazil vs. Germany

Germany Goalkeeper Neuer Cleared For 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia - Bundesliga

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been cleared by doctors to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer, Bundesliga said on their official website on Sunday.

"I can confirm that today, as planned, Manuel Neuer had a final medical check. From a medical point of view, he is all well," team's spokesperson Jens Grittner told journalists.

Neuer joined the team after his 8-month recovery for a friendly in Klagenfurt on Saturday, resulting in his team losing 2-1 to Austria. The 32-year-old underwent an MRI scan the day after the match which confirmed that he is fit to travel to Russia for this summer's tournament.

READ MORE: Official FIFA 2018 World Cup Ball to Return to Earth From Space With ISS Crew

Neuer, who has been Germany's main goalkeeper for more than eight years and was named in Joachim Low's preliminary World Cup squad this year, was out since September 2017 due to the foot fracture.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup stand ahead of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). (File)
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
FIFA Organizer Reveals How World Cup Will Influence Live of Russian Citizens
The 32-year-old has been capped by his country 74 times, helping the team win the 2014 FIFA World Cup when he was awarded the Golden Glove for being the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 arenas in 11 cities across the country.

Germany will face Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea in Group F.

 

Related:

Official FIFA 2018 World Cup Ball to Return to Earth From Space With ISS Crew
Authentic Cuisine Ready to Meet Cravings of Chinese Fans During FIFA World Cup
Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Manuel Neuer, Germany
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse