Saudi Arabia Names Final 23-man Squad for FIFA World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has named his final 23-man squad that will travel to Russia for the FIFA World Cup this summer, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced on its official website Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's final squad will be as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Musailem, Abdullah Al-Mayuf;

Defenders: Mansoor Al-Harbi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Breik, Osama Hawsawi, Motaz Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Ali Al-Bulaihi;

Midfielders: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Salman Al-Faraj, Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri, Abdullah Otayf, Houssain Al-Mogahwi, Mohamed Kanno, Taiseer Al-Jassim, Hattan Bahebri, Salem Al-Dawsari, Yehya Al-Shehri;

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammad Al-Sahlawi, Muhannad Assiri.

Goalkeeper Assaf Al-Qarny, defenders Saeed Al-Mowalad and Mohammed Jahfali, midfielders Nawaf Al-Abed and Mohammed Al-Kwikbi have been left out of the national team that will play at the tournament.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 at 12 venues in 11 host cities. Saudi Arabia will take on hosts Russia in the World Cup opening match at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. The team will also face Uruguay and Egypt in Group A, on June 20 and June 25 respectively.