Register
16:24 GMT +329 May 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
A man during Russia Day celebrations on Sobornaya Square, Omsk

Blacks Living in Russia Dispel Scaremongering by UK Tabloids Ahead of World Cup

© Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

As the start of the World Cup nears, British media have seemingly intensified their efforts to reveal what football fans should expect when they visit Russia.

Amid the flow of negative coverage in British media, such as The Daily Mail, The Daily Star or The Mirror, about how hard the life of a black football fan in Russia can be, it is easy to miss the thing that matters most — what black people residing in Russia have to say. A rare example of coverage from such an angle is a video made by the BBC, where British media showcases testimonies from people of color, living in Russia.

For example, Samson Sholademi, one of the interviewees, believes that there is no racism problem in Russia. He was born in Russia, but his father is of Nigerian origin. Sholademi said that over the years living in Moscow he "never felt different" due to his skin color. He's admitted that those who meet him for the first time are usually surprised when they hear his perfect Russian, but he doesn't hold a grudge against them.

READ MORE: Spartak's Secret Hot 'Weapon' for Game Against Liverpool FC (PHOTOS)

Two other speakers said that ordinary people tend to look at them, as if they are different. The BBC claims that many racist incidents take place on public transport, with one black female student confirming it, by saying that once a woman disturbed her and her friend because of race. Although, she noted that one can come across such people in any country.

At the same time, another individual, a teacher, told the BBC a story from his life, when passengers on a bus stood up for him, defending him from a racist chant by a fare inspector. According to him, that incident positively changed his attitude towards Russians.

Several interviewees mentioned that the situation with racism had significantly improved over the last few years. The British media brought up statistics from the Russian NGO SOVA, according to which some 71 people were victims of violence, motivated by racist or neo-Nazi-ideology in 2017 (in 2016 the number was 92).

READ MORE: 'Blah-Blah-Channel': Russian Football Fans Troll BBC for Its Chiller Diller

Although they fail to mention that at least 21 of those were victims of conflicts between far-right and Anti-Fa and anarchist movements, while only 28 attacks were motivated by "ethnic considerations."  According to official data, the number of racist crimes in England and Wales grew by 29%. So it comes as no surprise that England manager Gareth Southgate said in March 2019 that the UK shouldn't "keep pointing the finger at Russia about racism," when "there are still things going on in [the UK]."

Another episode of "Racism in Russia" that caused anxiety among British media, took place in January this year, when Spartak Moscow and Russia international defender Georgi Dzhikiya posted a video with a joke-comment: "Watch the chocolates melting in the sun." The video captured three Brazilian players, namely Pedro Rocha, Fernando and Luiz Adriano, training on a pitch in Dubai. The video, posted on Twitter, caused a massive campaign in the Western media, which blamed the Russian team for outrageous racism.

READ MORE: Why UK Media Go Bonkers Over Spartak Moscow "Racism", and What They Don't Show

At the same time the comments by three Brazilians themselves, eluded the authors of accusatory articles. In several videos and interviews they repeatedly assured that the comment was a joke, that it was well-received among black players of the club, despite what Western media had suggested, and had offended none of the players.

In the wake of the Western media attack on the Russian FC, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had warned that UK "journalists, several media [outlets], had received a state order to launch a media campaign to create an image to tarnish the [upcoming] World Cup."

Related:

UK, Russian Law Enforcement in Contact Over Security at FIFA World Cup - Source
Russia, Belarus Lift Visa Restrictions for 2018 World Cup Fans
Kidding Me? Petition Urges FIFA to Delay World Cup Over Injured 'Lord' Striker
FIFA World Cup Press Center to Open on June 4 in Moscow, June 13 in Other Cities
Mexico to Deploy Mobile Consulates in Russia During 2018 FIFA World Cup
Kaspersky Lab Warns of Surge in Online Fraud Ahead of 2018 World Cup
Tags:
video, allegations, racism, World Cup 2018, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Daily Express, BBC, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse