Register
08:01 GMT +329 May 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
A 2018 FIFA World Cup installation outside the Russia 2018 Organizing Committee at Luzhnetskaya Embankment in Moscow.

Mexico to Deploy Mobile Consulates in Russia During 2018 FIFA World Cup

© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico will deploy four mobile consulates in Russia to provide the necessary assistance to its citizens, attending the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, the country’s Deputy Foreign Secretary Carlos de Icaza said.

“We will have four mobile consular groups, which will work in the cities, where the Mexican team plays, ” De Icaza said at a press conference late on Monday.

The consulates will operate in Moscow on June 17, in Rostov-on-Don on June 23 and in Yekaterinburg on June 27, according to the official.

Depending on Mexico’s performance in the tournament, the mobile groups may also be launched in Samara or in St. Petersburg in July, De Icaza added.

World Cup 2018
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Russian Envoy to Mexico Prepares Mass World Cup Souvenir Hand Out
Almost 29,000 Mexican football fans have already obtained FAN IDs, the official added and noted that fans will be accompanied by families and friends but only card owners are eligible for visa-free entry to Russia.

The FAN ID is a personalized card which is part of an identification system for football fans. Everyone who buys a ticket for any World Cup game has to obtain a FAN ID. The card owners enjoy a number of benefits such as visa-free entry to Russia during the World Cup and 10 days prior and after the event as well as free railway tickets.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.

Related:

US Senators Urge to Prevent Alleged 'Russian Meddling' in Mexico's Election
Mexican Leftist Presidential Nominee Denies Reports of Support From Russia
Why Story of Russia's Meddling in 2018 Mexican Vote Causes Laughter
Mexico Mulls Buying Over a Dozen Russian Ansat Helicopters by 2020
Mexico’s PEMEX Wants to Increase Cooperation With Russia’s Lukoil
Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, Mexico
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse