Helmets, Drones, Hammers Banned From Russian Press Centers During FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Russia's city press centers announced Monday the list of 31 items prohibited or restricted to carry inside the centers during this summer's FIFA World Cup.

"Law enforcement bodies approved a list of items that are banned or restricted to be carried to the city press centers of the FIFA 2018 World Cup," the statement on the site of the World Cup 2018 press center said.

The list, approved by law enforcement agencies, includes a total of 31 items with the standard ones, such as weapons, sharp objects, drugs or alcohol, being accompanied by drones, masks, bulletproof vests and radioactive agents.

It will also be prohibited to carry materials with extremist, insulting or discriminatory contents inside the press centers.

The FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.

Sputnik, Russia's largest news agency, is the official operator of the regional multimedia press centers for Russian and foreign media.