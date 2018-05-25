French President Wants to Support National Team at FIFA World Cup in Russia

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said he believed in the French national football team and hoped that he would be able to come to Russia to support them at this summer's FIFA World Cup, French news channel BFMTV reported Friday.

"I believe in this young French team and want them to advance as far as possible. I would like to have an opportunity to come to support them, I think, it is important for our fellow citizens," Macron said in an interview with the BFMTV broadcaster.

The French president added that he trusted head coach Didier Deschamps who had opted for younger players for the World Cup.

"I think one of our assets is team play," Macron said.

Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.

France will face Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.