Register
20:40 GMT +322 May 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
A doping control officer (File)

FIFA Found No Evidence Russian Footballers Violated Doping Rules

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – FIFA said on Tuesday that it had completed an investigation into possible anti-doping rule violations by Russian football players, finding insufficient evidence to claim that any of those who may take part in the World Cup committed any violations.

“FIFA can today confirm that the investigations concerning all Russian players named for the provisional squad of the FIFA World Cup™ in Russia have been completed, with the result that insufficient evidence was found to assert an anti-doping rule violation. FIFA has informed the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of its conclusions, and WADA, in turn, has agreed with FIFA’s decision to close the cases,” the statement read.

According to the statement, FIFA re-analyzed samples of all players mentioned in the McLaren reports and other high-level footballers for prohibited substances, and all results were negative. The samples were also subjected to forensic analysis, which similarly showed negative results.

"Samples seized by WADA from the Moscow laboratory and stored at the Lausanne laboratory were subjected to forensic analysis (for scratches/marks and abnormal salt levels). For this process, FIFA applied the methodology recommended by WADA and used by the International Olympic Committee. None of the samples analyzed showed marks that were typical of tampering and the urine did not show any suspect salt values," the statement noted.

Probes into several players unrelated to the World Cup are still ongoing, FIFA added.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
© AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano
Daesh Threatens FIFA World Cup in Russia With Pics of Beheaded Messi, Ronaldo – Reports
Russian got in the middle of a doping scandal in 2016 after the publication of the report by head of a WADA independent commission Richard McLaren. The document was accusing Russian athletes of doping violations and alleged the existence of a state-supported doping program, basing on the information received from Grigory Rodchenkov, a former director of Russian national anti-doping laboratory. However, during court hearings on the issue in April this year, Rodchenkov has withdrawn his testimony.

Last November, Rodchenkov’s lawyer also alleged that dozens of Russian football players, including the members of the national team, were engaged in the alleged state doping program.

READ MORE: Kremlin: We Hope Rodchenkov Testimony to Help Change Decisions on Athletes

Responding to McLaren's report, FIFA began investigating possible anti-doping rule violations by football players, paying special attention to players who can participate in the World Cup in Russia. On Tuesday, FIFA announced the closure of doping cases of all players from the Russian national team at the homeworld championship.

READ MORE: Russia Will Never Agree With State-Sponsored Doping Allegations — Minister

Tags:
doping scandal, doping, 2018 FIFA World Cup, World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA), FIFA
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse