Register
17:12 GMT +322 May 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
A masked demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a clash with police, after a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, May 12, 2016.

British Hooligans Promise 'World War Three' at FIFA World Cup in Russia

© AP Photo / Claude Paris
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
8211

Less than a month before the beginning of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, British football hooligans are threatening to unleash an orgy of violence during the event.

Several British football hooligan firms have banded together ahead of the upcoming FIFA world championship “to give the Russians hell,” one of the hooligans told the Daily Star Online.

"There’s [sic] Geordie blokes who are 50 or 60-years-old, they’re going crazy. They can’t wait for the World Cup. This is going to be like World War Three, Four, Five, Six and Seven," the hooligan said.

Lobby of Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi decorated for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
Boris Johnson Urges Football Fans to Obey Russian Laws During 2018 FIFA World Cup
He also claimed that the hooligans will be ensuring the safety of the British fans attending the championship because allegedly "there’s no such thing as protection over there," and that they don’t care about Russian police.

"As long as we get over there and do what needs to be done, nobody gives a s*** about getting arrested… The only thing that’s going to happen is we take the fight to the Russians," the hooligan said.

Some social media users however weren’t impressed with the hooligans’ bluster, noting that the Brits may be underestimating the opposition, or simply dismissing the whole affair as a "non-story."

​The 2018 FIFA World Cup, the first such contest to be held in Russia, is expected to kick off on June 14. The championship will be held in football arenas in 11 Russian cities and is scheduled to end on July 15.

Related:

Destination World Cup: Egypt Football Fan Ahmed & His Game Plan in Russia
Argentine Football Group Tells Players How to Pick Up Russian Women at World Cup
French Football Fans Wreck Cities Over Marseille’s Rout to Spanish Club (VIDEO)
Tags:
football fans, threats, hooligans, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, United Kingdom
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse