Register
20:11 GMT +315 May 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
England fans watching their team play.

England Fans Warned by UK Police to Be 'Culturally Aware' in Russia

© Flickr/ Alex McGibbon
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

England fans traveling to the World Cup in Russia next month have been warned by British police to beware of "sensitive sites" especially in Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad. But England supporter Kevin Miles said he sensed they would get a welcome similar to the one fans received in Japan in 2002.

England's first World Cup match is against Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18 and Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs' Council Football Policing Lead, said supporters needed to be sensitive about the city's history and especially the significance of the Battle of Stalingrad, in which more than a million Russians died.

Mr. Roberts, speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Office in London on Tuesday, May 15, said draping an England fan over a war memorial in Volgograd could give the same offense as if a Russian flag was put on the Cenotaph in London.

Volgograd
© Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
Volgograd

"Any student of history will know that the Russian casualties at the Battle of Stalingrad were horrific and the memorials there are particularly sensitive and I'm asking fans to show cultural awareness," Mr. Roberts said.

"Flags are an interesting issue. People should be really careful with flags. It can come across as saying ‘we're here' and it can cause antagonism," said Mr. Roberts, who said England flags were the "trophy of choice" for Russian hooligans involved in the disturbances in Marseille during the 2016 European championships.

Mr. Roberts said he hoped Russians would take note that those England fans who would be traveling to the World Cup were not hooligans, or as he called them "risk supporters".

England Hooligans Banned From Travel

Hundreds of football hooligans who are subjected to banning orders will be prevented from traveling to Russia.

After the European Championships in France a further 91 England fans received banning orders and a further 30 are expected to be issued to people involved in fighting at England's friendly against Holland in Amsterdam earlier this year.

Kevin Miles, chief executive of the Football Supporters' Federation, told the briefing England fans in Russia would be "experienced travelers" who were unlikely to cause deliberate offense.

England's second game is against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod which, as Gorky, was a "closed city" until the early 1990s.

Their third game, which is thought to be their toughest fixture, is in Kaliningrad (formerly Konigsberg) against a well-fancied Belgium team which includes Chelsea stars Thibault Courtois and Eden Hazard and Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini.

French police use tear gas against England supporters in downtown Marseille, France, Friday, June 10, 2016
© AP Photo / Darko Bandic
French police use tear gas against England supporters in downtown Marseille, France, Friday, June 10, 2016

Mr. Roberts was asked by Sputnik reporter Chris Summers if the UK police had considered potential opponents and venues for England in the latter stages of the tournament.

"It is unwise to start planning too far ahead with the England team," said Mr. Roberts.

England's Woeful Record in World Cups

England — who will name their squad on Wednesday, May 16 — were knocked out early in Brazil and South Africa and have not made it through to the semi-finals stage until 1990, when they lost on penalties to Germany in Italy.

Mr. Miles said he had been out to Russia to the three cities where England would play and he was optimistic about the warm welcome fans would receive.

"The World Cup is unique. Russians have seen enough World Cups on the telly to know that a lot of different nations come together. Most people are really excited about these exotic foreigners," Mr. Miles said.

 

Russian cities. Nizhny Novgorod
© Sputnik / Roman Vladimirov
Russian cities. Nizhny Novgorod

He said a small number of Chilean fans traveled to the city of Kazan for the Confederations Cup last summer and got a great reception from the locals.

"The Russians are very much embracing it. There are certain parallels with Japan in 2002. They hadn't been used to a lot of visiting tourists and they really welcomed it and I think it will be the same in Russia," Mr. Miles said.

Mr. Roberts warned England fans to behave themselves and warned of the severe sentences available under Russian law.

Ticket touts face fines of up to £20,000, those found guilty of "mass disorder" could go to prison for between eight and 15 years and anyone convicted of attacking a police officer would automatically get 10 years in jail.

UK Media Warned Against Irresponsible Reporting

Mr. Roberts also urged the British media to avoid irresponsible reporting.

He criticized one article in particular which claimed that an "old guard" of England hooligans were planning to fly to Russia to take "revenge" for events in Marseille in 2016 and claimed different "firms" in Merseyside and Manchester were planning to team up to take on Russian fans.

"The article quoted a 57-year-old Middlesbrough fan who has a banning order. But there is no 57-year-old Middlesbrough fan subject to a banning order. These people from Manchester and Merseyside do not follow England. It was all utter nonsense," Mr. Roberts said.

"What you report does not happen in a vacuum. It can shape how the Russians view our fans," Mr. Roberts told assembled journalists, who included representatives of Britain's two biggest selling newspapers, The Sun and the Daily Mail.

Mr. Roberts said that despite matters outside football — namely the Skripal poisoning in Salisbury — relations between British and Russian police were good and both were determined to make sure this summer was remembered simply as a "festival of football".

 

Related:

Sputnik Launches 2018 World Cup News and Photo Wires for Subscribers
Putin Invites EAEU Leaders to Attend 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Boris Johnson Urges Football Fans to Obey Russian Laws During FIFA World Cup
Source Reveals Reason Argentine President Cancelled Trip to World Cup 2018
Tags:
fans, hooligans, football, World Cup 2018, FIFA, Russia, Volgograd, England, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse