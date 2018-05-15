Sputnik Launches 2018 World Cup News and Photo Wires for Subscribers

Sputnik Press-Office - Sputnik international news agency and radio, both part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, have launched special media portals for their subscribers ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

“Our subscribers will have access to newswires in three languages, as well as exclusive reports and photo content. The new offer includes more than 2,500 news items on each newsfeed and over 30,000 images,” Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dmitry Gruzdev said.

The newswires will give subscribers real-time access to live reports from the championship’s main events, exclusive commentaries and interviews, expert opinions, and news on preparations for the World Cup. The feeds will be available in English (Sputnik World Cup 2018), Spanish (Sputnik Mundial 2018) and Russian (“РИА Новости. Чемпионат мира по футболу 2018”)

Additionally, over 30,000 images from the tournament will be available to subscribers at sputnikimages.com

In order to gain access to all of Sputnik’s football-related content, email sales@sputniknews.com or call +7 495-645-6502.



