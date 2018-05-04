Putin to Attend Opening Match of 2018 FIFA World Cup - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present at the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I can tell you for certain that the president will attend the opening of the World Cup. This will be a match between the teams from Russia and Saudi Arabia," Peskov told reporters.

He added that whether the president would attend other World Cup matches depended "on how things will go."

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev Preparations for Football World Cup in Russia Almost Complete - Putin (VIDEO)

The match between Russia and Saudi Arabia will kick off at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on June 14 at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT). The teams will be playing in Group A, where they will also face Egypt and Uruguay.

Earlier CEO of the Local Organizing Committee Alexey Sorokin announced, that total of 89% of tickets for matches of this summer's FIFA World Cup had already been sold.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in 11 host cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.