Putin to Attend Opening Match of 2018 FIFA World Cup - Kremlin

"I can tell you for certain that the president will attend the opening of the World Cup. This will be a match between the teams from Russia and Saudi Arabia," Peskov told reporters.
He added that whether the president would attend other World Cup matches depended "on how things will go."
Earlier CEO of the Local Organizing Committee Alexey Sorokin announced, that total of 89% of tickets for matches of this summer's FIFA World Cup had already been sold.
Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in 11 host cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.
All comments
Show new comments (0)