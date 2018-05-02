Putin, FIFA President Infantino to Meet Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Sochi, one of the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said Wednesday.

"On May 3, in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin will host a session of the Supervisory Board of the autonomous non-profit organization Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee. A meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino is also planned," the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the board will discuss the readiness of Russia's stadiums and other facilities for the World Cup as well as transport, medical and informational support of the tournament.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.